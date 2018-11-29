Drug dealer jailed after supplying undercover police with heroin

A drug dealer who repeatedly supplied undercover police officers with heroin is behind bars.

Sean Griffin is beginning 29 months in jail after admitting eight counts of supplying Class A drugs, one charge of attempting to supply Class A drugs and one count of possessing Class A drugs.

The offences took place over a three-month period this summer while Durham Police were targeting drug dealers in the Horden area.

Griffin, 42, of Murray Street, Horden, admitted the charges at an earlier hearing and returned to Durham Crown Court on Wednesday to learn his fate.

Detective Constable Nigel Crampton, from Durham Police's specialist crime unit, said after the sentencing hearing: “Griffin is a class A drug dealer who would have continued to supply drugs to fund his lifestyle.

"I am pleased with today’s result and hope that the public feel reassured that he is now behind bars.”