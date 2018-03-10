Drug offences, theft and making off without payment dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Kyle Dougherty, 30, of Thackeray Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £155 for possession of a Class C drug.

Paul Downing, 46, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 costs for burglary and breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Daniel Spence, 19, of Fernwood Avenue, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving with drugs over the legal limit.

Michelle Hedley, 37, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was sentenced to two weeks in prison, suspended for nine months, 15 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £123 compensation for seven offences of theft.

Aaron Durkin, 24, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 coats for 11 offences of theft.

Amy Walton, 23, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for 11 offences of theft, going equipped for theft, and for breaching a previous suspended sentence.

Lee Hansom. 29, of Hart Lane, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £249.45 in fines, costs, and compensation for making off without payment.