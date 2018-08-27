Drug possession, theft and driving offences committed by Hartlepool defendants

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teessidce Magsitrates’ Court:

Naeem Rasul, 39, of Lister Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £150 for possession of a class B drug.

Neil Jago, 54, of Powlett Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £155 in fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Lisa Burton, 44, of Kinbrace Road, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £60 costs for theft.

Adrian Fornal. 30, of St Cat herine’s Court, Hartlepool, was fined £811 and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Alexander Sanderson, 25, of Stonethwaite Close, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £811 in fines and costs, and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

Jonathan Robson, 29, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £114.97 in fines and compensation for theft.

David Surtees, 72, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £315 in fines and costs, and given six driving licence penalty points for driving without due care and attention.