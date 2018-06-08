Drug possession, theft and motoring offences dealt with by magistrates

The following Hartlepool cases were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:

James Flounders, 27, of Saint Oswald’s Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to seven days in prison and ordered to pay £115 costs for two offences of possession of a class B drug.

Geoffrey Vanes, 32, of Chatham Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £705 costs for threatening behaviour.

Michelle Luke, 46, of Everett Street, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £29.55 compensation for two offences of theft.

Claire Ross, 34, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, a curfew for 12 weeks, and 12 months of supervision for two offences of theft.

Dennis Readman, 44, of Dent Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of six months, a curfew of four weeks, and ordered to pay £85 costs for possession of an article to be used for theft.

Liam Rutherford, 18, of Wilton Avenue, Hartlepool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months, and ordered to pay £105 costs for possession of a class A drug.

Christopher Casey, 32, of Bruce Crescent, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £268.84 in fines, costs, and back duty for using a vehicle which was unlicensed.

Terrence Thompson, 54, of Kendal Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £330 in fines, costs, and compensation, and given six driving licence penalty points for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention, and driving without insurance.

Michael Russell, 30, of Eton Street, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for nine months, and ordered to pay £108.79 costs and compensation for two offences of theft.