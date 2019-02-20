Drunken Hartlepool man jailed after smashing up sister's BMW car with rolling pin

A man who smashed up his sister's BMW car with a rolling pin has been jailed and banned from contacting her for five years

Carl Sullivan, 30, was raging drunk and had taken tablets when he turned up at his sister Jane Roberts's home in Hartlepool wanting money from her

She gave him £3 and told him to go away but he returned an hour later at 8pm on January 7 and he smashed every window and a wing mirror on the blue BMW

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told Teesside Crown Court that the wood rolling pin was recovered bloodstained from the kitchen of a house where officers traced him

Sullivan was interviewed and released on bail and told not to approach or contact his sister.

But at 2am on January 14 she heard a loud banging and she saw him in the front garden shouting that he would kill her.

She called the police and he was riding his bike away from the house when they arrived.

Sullivan was shouting abuse at them and he said that he had taken a lot of tablets.

He was put in the rear of a police van and taken to hospital.

But he became aggressive and officers were concerned for other members of the public and they returned him to the van

Mrs Haigh said that he urinated in the van and he put a cord from his jacket around his neck.

He was examined by a doctor who said that he was fit enough to be interviewed

The court heard Sullivan had many previous convictions for breaches of anti social behaviour orders, criminal damage and disorder including punching his ex-partner's TV, breaking three windows with a hammer, criminal damage in a shop and kicking his girlfriend's car

Martin Scarborough, defending, said that Sullivan had no recollection of the second incident. He was drunk and he had taken tablets

The Recorder of Middlesbrough Judge Simon Bourne- Arton told Sullivan, who appeared over a videolink from Durham Prison: "You are an angry young man and you have got a very bad record.

"Threatening a witness of any kind is a very serious offence."

Sullivan of Fraser Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 months and given a five-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal damage and one of threatening behaviour.