Drunken teenagers trash former school and set fire to pupils’ coursework

Three drunken teenagers broke into their old school and wrecked classrooms and destroyed pupils’ work, a court was told.

The burglars sprayed graffiti over the walls and set off a fire extinguisher at the Northfield School and Sports College in Billingham before setting fire to pupils’ coursework.

They were caught on CCTV cameras outside and inside the building, on Thames Road, on April 24 last year.

Emma Duncan, 19, Martin Kelly, 18, and Coby Wright, also 19, had been drinking heavily.

Judge Tony Briggs told the Billingham trio at Teesside Crown Court yesterday when they pleaded guilty to burglary and stealing computer equipment, text books and chairs, that some members of the public might think that they deserved to be locked up for such “mindless vandalism”.

Prosecutor Victoria Lamballe said that the drunken teenagers overturned tables and chairs in the temporary classroom building, and “everything had been thrown about, with graffiti all over the walls”.

“Pupils’ books had been set alight outside, 50 per cent of school work had been destroyed. A teacher said ‘I was really upset and shocked by what had happened’.”

Stephen Constantine, defending, said Kelly was drunk and was not used to alcohol.

Aisha Wadoodi defending Duncan said she had problems with depression and she had said she would have difficulty surviving in custody.

They were all sentenced to 15 months’ custody suspended for two years.

Duncan, of Brendon Crescent, was given 25 days’ rehabilitation requirements. Kelly, of Newbury Way, and Wright, of Hylton Road, were given 20 day’s rehabilitation and 80 hours’ unpaid work.