Dual carriageway closed after coach smashes into wall

This is the aftermath of a crash which left a coach driver with leg injuries.

Cleveland Police are still on the scene of a collision involving a coach which took place at around 7.50am on the A66 eastbound at the turnoff with the A172 near North Ormesby.



The road is expected to be closed for around another two hours.



The woman driver of the coach, who was the only person on board, has been taken to James Cook University Hospital with leg injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted via the A172 or, alternatively, motorists can use the Cineworld turn off.

Drivers are urged to avoid the A66 if possible and use alternative routes.