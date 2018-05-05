Dumped dog who was so thin he was mistaken for bin bag dies despite RSPCA efforts

A dog that was so thin it was mistaken for a plastic bag has died despite being taken in by the RSPCA.

The male black Staffordshire bull terrier, named magic by the RSPCA, had been found dumped beside a road around two weeks ago.

Magic was found dumped near Cowpen Woodland Walkway.

The member of the public who spotted him thought at first that he was a plastic bag.

Despite eating small amounts of food after being taken to an RSPCA care centre at Great Ayton and hopes that Magic would recover, he has sadly died.

He was so poorly that his body began to shut down and despite their best efforts vets could not save him.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “He was so thin you could see every bone in his body.

“Heartbreakingly, he was so emaciated and had been so badly neglected that his body began to shut down and he lost his fight for life on Thursday, April 26.

“Despite the very best efforts by vets to save him it was felt the kindest option was to end his suffering and put him to sleep.

“We are still appealing for information about the people that neglected him and then dumped him in this unthinkable way and would anyone with information to contact our inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Four-year-old Magic was found at 10.40am on Sunday, April 22, close to Cowpen Woodland Walkway on the side of a single track lane between Wolviston Back Lane and the A1185 in Billingham.

RSPCA inspector Clare Wilson said she had never seen such a thin dog and was left ‘horrified’ by the state he was in.

As well being desperately thin, he also had a chronic skin infection, very dirty ear canals, discharge from his eyes and very long nails.

Clare said: “I have done this job for nine years and am rarely shocked, but when I saw the condition of this poor dog I was so horrified and upset.

“It is clear to me that he has been dumped after someone has let him deteriorate to this poor state of health without seeking vet treatment for his many health problems.

“I am very keen to find out what happened to this poor boy so would ask that anyone who knows where he has come from contacts us in complete confidence and leaves me a message so I can call them for more details.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line and leave their details in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue to investigate cases such as Magic’s please donate by visiting: www.rspca.org.uk.give.