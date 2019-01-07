Durham and England cricketer Ben Stokes praises firefighters who rescued family's pet rabbit

Durham and England cricketer Ben Stokes was bowled over by the response from firefighters when his family's pet rabbit got stuck behind a wall at home.

A crew was called to the 27-year-old batsman's home on Sunday to free the runaway bunny.

Stokes took to social media site Twitter to thank the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) team.

He shared a picture of the fie engine outside the family home and a photo of the pet, safely back in his cage.

And he revealed that son and daughter Layton and Libby were thrilled by the arrival of the fire engine.

He told his 305,000 followers: "Huge thanks to the lads who came to ours from @CDDFRS for rescuing our rabbit after getting trapped behind a wall.

"Our kids were more happy having a Fire Truck on the drive than when they got him out."