DURHAM COUNTY COUNCIL: Major homes plan extension approved

Plans to extend a Shildon housing development by 30 homes have been given the go ahead despite concerns over flooding and lack of open space.

On October 2, Durham County Council’s (DCC) County Planning Committee considered plans for land south of Dale Road Industrial Estate.

Applicant Theakston Estates had previously won a bid to build up to 310 homes on the site and an adjacent piece of land.

New homes will be based on a previously proposed amenity area, with land north of the site gifted to Durham Council for use with the Locomotion National Railway Museum.

During consultation, three letters of objection were lodged raising concerns about parking and flood risk and calling for alternative access points to the development.

Stuart Hackett, of Eden Vale Fisheries, speaking at Durham County Hall, raised concerns about the impact on the business in terms of increased congestion and contaminated water from the housing.

Officers, responding to concerns, added the plans would not worsen water run-off on site with a full drainage strategy to be agreed when the developer submits their final layout.

In their recommendations, they argued impact of the plans would be outweighed by the social and economic benefits the housing would bring including construction and supply chain jobs.

A green “buffer” between houses and the fisheries – alongside proposals for glazing or acoustic fencing – also aimed to minimise impact on the business and future residents.

However, the planning committee raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing and lack of contributions from developers towards play parks or allotment space.

An earlier application for 310 homes – which had allocated open land space for leisure – had been removed in the new bid for 30 extra homes.

The meeting heard that the developer couldn’t meet the cost of planning obligations with issues around the viability of the development in these circumstances.

Coun Fraser Tinsley argued the scheme would bring financial benefits with new homes bonus and council tax precept which could be channeled back into the local community.

But Coun Paul Taylor, called for changes in planning law, arguing the plans were an example of developers failing to “extend communities”.

“It’s not a part of the community, it’s just a lot of houses put in a very large area,” he said.

“I’m concerned there is nothing here for recreation and to go back to the community and we’re told it’s viable to to do so?”

Coun Mark Wilkes added the scheme failed to meet Sedgefield Local Plan policies and called for the plans to be refused unless the developer paid more funds into the community.

“If we can’t provide a sustainable area for people to live in it shouldn’t be developed at all in my view,” he said.

A council report states based on initial plans, an off-site contribution of up to £535,194 was required to mitigate loss of allotments, parks and gardens and play space.

Following discussion, the plans were voted through by majority vote with three councillors opposed.

The housing extension is also subject to several conditions and a section 106 agreement.

This will see the developer pay £30,000 towards offsite biodiversity enhancement.

…

Caption: Housing plans For land south Of Dale Road Industrial Estate in Shildon Picture: Google

Caption: Durham County Hall

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service