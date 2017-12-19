Durham Tees Valley Airport announces seven new flight destinations

Durham Tees Valley has announced seven new destinations for summer breaks.

Operator Super Break has launched a series of exclusive short breaks from the site, with flights scheduled for take-off in 2018.

The short break specialist established the first direct route between the UK and Akureyri in Northern Iceland, and now it says holidaymakers from the North East can enjoy access to this destination for the first time as part of an expanded flight programme.

The destinations as part of the programme include Spain, Italy, Malta, Madeira and Gibraltar.

Katherine Scott from Super Break said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to be launching our newchartered flight programme, providing holidaymakers from the North East with a brand-new selection of incredible travel experiences to choose from in 2018.

"We have expanded the schedule from Durham Tees Valley Airport to now offer unforgettable travel experiences in seven of Europe’s most exciting destinations, helping to connect more holidaymakers to new locations on the continent and beyond, all from their local airport.”

Durham Tees Valley Airport chief executive Steve Gill described the announcement as another significant step forward in delivering the airport’s development plans.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Super Break as our newest partner.

"They are offering a great mix of well-established and popular holiday spots for North East travellers together with the opportunity to experience exciting new destinations such as Iceland, and the first direct route from the North East to Gibraltar.”