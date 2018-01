A tumble dryer filled part of a house with smoke after it caught fire in the early hours of today.

Firefighters were called to The Front in Seaton Carew just after 2.30am when the blaze was reported.

The tumble dryer inside a laundry room had caught fire, causing smoke to filter through to the kitchen.

The two crew members wearing breathing apparatus went sent in to tackle the fire, with a hose reel used to put out the fire.