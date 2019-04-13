Easter boost for Hartlepool performing arts charity Kyle’s Dream

A performing arts charity had an egg-xciting way to mark its anniversary.

Kyle’s Dream staged an ‘Easter eggstravaganza’ on Saturday to celebrate its first year since taking over its base once again in Whitby Street South, Hartlepool.

With the first prize of a Bunny in the Easter Egg Hunt are Wilson Crackett-Baker (7), Charlie Dunn (12), Brooke Paylor (12), Kayden Crackett-Baker (10) and Maddison Paylor (6). Picture by CHRIS BOOTH

The special day of fun also gave the group the chance to showcase its talented acts from over the years including LIV’n’G, Ben Bartlett Music and Sophie G Music

Founder Dawn McManus, 48 said: “We had a slight panic first thing because of they grey sky, but thankfully it turned out lovely.

“We’ve just had a constant stream of people coming through, they’ve then stayed on and enjoyed all of the entertainment.

“It’s been a bit manic but everywhere you look there’s someone winning something, so everyone is having plenty of fun.

Dylan Crake performs a song.

“The egg hunt went down well too, we had dozens of little coloured eggs all over the place.”

Kyle’s Dream bosses are still looking for local building supply companies to partner up with to help get their new base in tip-top shape.

They say they would love companies, and organisations, to pop in anytime.

Dawn said: “The support we’ve had has been great, just this week we’ve had someone creating us a new bar area and stage.

All of the performers from the day.

“But we are very keen for any electrical donations like multicore cables.”