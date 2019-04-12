Easter events taking place at churches in Hartlepool

Well, you have a real choice of places to go to tomorrow for your Easter goodies!

As well as the ones I told you about last week, St Oswald’s is holding its Coffee Morning in the church hall on Millbank Road starting at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

There will be stalls, including cakes and a raffle, and also very tempting sausage or bacon sandwiches and fresh coffee. Entrance is free.

Slightly earlier on Saturday morning, St George’s will be holding an Easter Coffee Morning, at 10am.

This is in support of Cystic Fibrosis and CWM (Council for World Mission).

There are a variety of craft stalls, bric-a-brac and cake stalls.

The chocolate quiz sheets which are being sold in the Cornerstone will be marked and a winner drawn out.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition affecting more than 10,400 people in the UK.

You are born with CF and cannot catch it later in life, but one in 25 of us carries the faulty gene that causes it, usually without knowing.

People with cystic fibrosis experience a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of challenging symptoms affecting the entire body.

At the same time, St Luke’s Sewing Party is holding its Easter Coffee Morning in the Parish Centre.

There will be a cakes stall, Easter cards, tombola and raffle as well as their usual hand-made goods. Admission, which is £1, includes refreshments.

The proceeds will go to the Teaching Hospital in Vellore, India and the Church Mission Society.

From 1pm until 3pm, Seaton Carew Methodists are holding their Easter Fair. It costs £1 entry, which includes a cuppa and cake.

There will be raffles, various stalls and lucky dip bags.

Really, you are spoilt for choice.

Next Friday is, of course, Good Friday and quite a few churches have services on Friday morning.

However, the Roman Catholic churches in town hold their Walk of Witness on Friday morning.

They will be starting at various churches and walking with a cross, commemorating Jesus’ last walk to the crucifixion.

The churches will all meet at the cenotaph at 11.15am.

If people don’t want to walk from their church, they are welcome to join the rest in Victoria Road at 11.15am.

Afterwards everyone is welcome to return to St Joseph’s Church for hot drinks and hot cross buns.

All churches are welcome to attend.

On Friday night, St Hilda’s performance of Stainer’s Crucifixion takes place. Rehearsal will be at 5pm followed by bring-and-share tea (drinks provided) and the performance begins at 7pm.