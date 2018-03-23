Easter fun at Oscars to ensure youngsters have cracking time

An Easter-themed fortnight of fun is being held at a council-run childcare service.

The Hartlepool Borough Council-run Oscar club, based at Rossmere Youth Centre in Rossmere Way, is staging activities for children aged 3 to 16 from Tuesday, April 3 to Friday, April 13.

The Easter-themed fortnight of fun hops into action with a toy and activity morning, where children can embark on an egg hunt, compete in colouring competitions and bake a rocky road using one of their own Easter eggs.

Throughout the fortnight, youngsters will have the chance to craft an array of spring insects, complete a scavenger hunt at Rossmere Park and awaken their inner witch and wizard at a Harry Potter-themed day of potion making and broomstick racing.

Sandra Robinson, the council’s out of school co-ordinator, said: “Children always have a fantastic time during our Easter fortnight of fun.

“Our team works hard to develop exciting and engaging activities suited to all ages, and our facilities here at Rossmere Youth Centre are excellent, enabling us to organise numerous sports, arts and craft activities and much more.

“No matter what, the emphasis is on fun at Oscars and parents can relax knowing that their children are enjoying themselves and are in safe hands.

“We encourage parents to get in touch as soon as possible to book their children a space for what is sure to be an egg-citing Easter break.”

The service, which has been running for over 20 years, was hailed as “outstanding” by Ofsted inspectors and operates between 8am and 5.45pm.