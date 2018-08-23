Academy continues to make successful GCSE progress

Students at Easington Academy are celebrating after picking up their GCSE results this morning.

The school says it has demonstrated positive progress, which has become an established and continued trend over a number of years.

Megan and Tori Barnes

Top performers at the academy include twins Tori and Megan Barnes who between them achieved twelve top grades.

Karolina Borysiuk excelled in the creative arts, achieving grade 9 in both photography and textiles.

While Andrina Pijavcikait achieved three grade 8s, four 7s and three 6s.

The school, in Stockton Road, Easington, says students' determination and hard work has paid off and the school has achieved significant improvement in their attainment, especially in the core subjects of English, maths and science.

Gabrielle Keeble

Jane Martin, head of school at Easington Academy said: “I am extremely proud of how hard the students and staff have worked this year to achieve another set of fantastic results. The students have shown continued effort over their five years with us which has enabled them to make sustained progress'.

“Staff at Easington Academy always go above and beyond for their students and their hard work continues to make a difference to children in East Durham - for that, I would like to thank them.”

Karolina Borysiuk

Andrina Pijavcikaite