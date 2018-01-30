Art college in Hartlepool sees applications at ‘all-time high’

Student applications at Cleveland College of Art and Design are at an all-time high since it moved into new teaching facilities in Hartlepool, bosses have announced.

The higher education provider of specialist creative art and design degrees has not only exceeded its own targets for applicants on its September 2018-degree programmes, but the number of applications have increased by more than 20% on last year.

Pat Chapman, vice principal (employability and external relations) at Cleveland College of Art and Design.

This means that the college - which uses the marketing title ‘THE Northern School of Art’ - has trebled its market share since 2016, when looking at art and design student market nationally.

The increase in applications is on the back of a successful 2017 for CCAD, which saw it open new £8million facilities in Hartlepool, achieve 91% overall satisfaction in the National Student Survey, 97% employability and Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework.

It comes at a time when national applications to art and design degrees are down nationally by 7,000.

Pat Chapman, vice principal (employability and external relations) at the college, said: “Our continuing success in attracting ever growing numbers of students, going against the national trend, reflects the quality and range of our degree programmes and the fact that they not only offer an exciting student learning experience, but produce graduates trained in the areas that industry are hunting for.

“As a specialist school of art we have really strong relationships with industry - regionally, nationally and internationally and a focus of what we do is enabling our students to be ready for the next step – whether that is giving them exposure at international trade shows, linking them up with world renowned artists or giving them specialist support in establishing creative businesses.

“CCAD is all about partnership and networks, attributes we pass on to our students, and this is exemplified by our current collaboration with the Department for International Trade and the partnership with Hartlepool council and the Tees Valley Combined Authority that will see the opening of supported, dedicated creative workspace for 100 people in summer 2018.”

The college offers a range of subjects and areas of study across its 17 honours and foundation degree courses in 2018, including BA (Hons) Body Contour Fashion, BA (Hons) Fine Art and BA (Hons) Photographic Practice (With Moving Image).

This academic year also sees the introduction of five new courses, including a Foundation Degree (FdA) in Sound Design for Stage and Screen, BA (Hons) Acting for Stage and Screen and BA (Hons) Digital Design and Advertising.