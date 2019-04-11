Creative Hartlepool school children help raise thousands for Alice House Hospice

Budding entrepreneurs from across Hartlepool raised vital cash for the town’s by coming up with creative money-making ideas.

Clever children got their thinking caps on for Alice House Hospice’s second Bright Sparks campaign.

Eldon Grove Academy won �100, a trophy and Gold award for turning �20 into �750 for Alice House Hospice.

It saw 18 teams from seven local primary schools tasked with turning a £20 start-up fund into as much money as possible for the hospice.

The campaign is backed by EDF Energy and schools were presented with prizes at Hartlepool Power Station’s Visitor Centre by the Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay.

Each team won either a Gold, Silver or Bronze award based on how much money they raised. The final total raised was a fantastic £3,063.

This year’s overall winners were Eldon Grove Academy who raised £750 by raffling two giant teddies and from their Christmas concert.

Councillor Allan Barclay and Alice House Hospice's Janice Forbes with pupils of St Peter's Elwick C of E Primary School receiving their Bronze Award.

They received the EDF Alice House Hospice Bright Sparks Trophy, Gold Award and £100.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at Alice House, said: “This is always a lovely project to be involved in, it always amazes me how creative and enthusiastic the children are.

“I would like to thank EDF energy for their kind sponsorship of the event, the mayor for being guest of honour and all the teams who took part.

“Congratulations to Eldon Grove Academy for winning this year’s Bright Sparks Campaign.”

Hart Community Primary School also won a Gold Award for their fantastic fundraising.

The next Bright Sparks Campaign will start later this year when new awards will be introduced including Most Innovative Money Making Idea and Young Entrepreneur.

Any schools or groups that would like to take part should contact Janice Forbes on (01429) 855536 or jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk