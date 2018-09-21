Final brick laid as new primary school looks set to open in the new year

The final brick has been laid in the building of a new primary school ahead of its scheduled opening in January 2019.

Wynyard Church of England Primary School, which formally opened in 2015, and currently operates from a series of temporary classrooms will move into its new permanent building in January 2019 with 266 children.

Revd Claire lays final brick for the new Wynyard CofE Primary School. Picture: Keith Blundy

Eventually, the school will have a capacity of nearly 460 children including 39 full-time equivalent nursery places.

The Diocese of Durham founded the school in response to the education needs of Wynyard and surrounding areas.

Revd Claire, who is the Priest in Charge of Stockton Country Parish of which Wynyard is part, said: “It’s very exciting to see the building taking on its final shape and coming to reality.

"I am really looking forward to working in the school with the children & staff and helping it to become the heart of Wynyard Village - a living community with a church school at its heart.

“Providing excellent, inclusive education is core to the Church's mission. The 3,000 people of Wynyard make up half the population of my parish, yet had no school until Wynyard CofE primary opened.

"Schools are crucial to sustaining community: they are places where relationships are formed, between families and between generations. The building will be a venue for everyone to use. I'm delighted to be part of the growth of this school, and I pray with conviction that it will be life-giving to this community."

Headteacher Roger Ward said: “We have watched this new building grow from the design stage to where it is now and to have Revd Claire lay the final brick of the build is really special.

It’s been three brilliant years since we started out as Wynyard CofE Primary but now we are ready to move and we are really looking forward to occupying this fantastic state of the art building. We look forward to it being a brilliant acquisition and long-term asset for the community.”