Find out how you could train to work in TV, film and fashion right on your doorstep

An art school is opening its doors to highlight opportunities that could lead to people working on hit TV shows to top design brands.

An event at The Northern School of Art will highlight details of courses that offer opportunities such as working with the costume departments of hit dramas like BBC Three’s Killing Eve, contributing ideas to the likes of the River Island design team and providing illustrations for high profile clients like Urban Outfitters.

A photoshoot at The Northern School of Art for alumni costume student Lauren Deal, who now runs her own business, The Northern Costumiers

All departments at the school’s university-level campus in Hartlepool will open to the public on Saturday, December 1, to provide information on the creative degree courses on offer which range from Acting, Film TV & Theatre Production, Sound and Lighting, Production Design for Stage and Screen and Textiles to Fine Art, Graphic Design, Digital Design, Photography, Body Contour Fashion and Costume Design.

The School’s Costume department will also be opening its archive to visitors for the day providing a rare opportunity to view at close range and handle historical garments from Edwardian times through to modern day.

All of the programmes will be highlighting the fact that courses are taught by industry professionals and cover a variety of skills linked to future work and careers in the creative industries.

Staff behind the award-winning photography degree course will talk about Boo George, originally from County Wicklow in Ireland who studied photography at The Northern School of Art, and whose career has gone from strength to strength since he graduated. His work includes photographing Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham as well as work for Louis Vuitton Emporio Armani, Ralph Lauren, Hermes, Levi, Erdem, Calvin Klein, among many others.

Art Cafe No1 Church Street. Picture Russ Norman.

The BA (Hons) Photography degree programme was named Course of the Year by the prestigious Association of Photographers in 2017 which, from 2018, has evolved into two separate courses: Commercial Photography and Photographic Practice with Moving Image.

The Northern School of Art’s vice principal, Pat Chapman, said that the UK’s creative cultural economy employs over four million people and is booming.

“One in 11 people in the workplace works in the creative sector and it is worth over £90billion. It is the third largest sector in the UK economy and it is clear that the sector is growing and will continue to grow.

“We offer courses that can change lives. All students are offered work experience and career and business coaching and for the past four years at least 96% of our graduates have been in employment or further studies six months after they graduated.

Teaching space No1 Church Street. Picture Russ Norman.

“The Northern School of Art really is a very special place to study for a creative career and to pursue an interest in the arts - you’ll learn real practical skills amongst a supportive and creative community - come along and see.”

The Open Day at The Northern School of Art’s Hartlepool campus is on Saturday 1 December from 10am to 2pm.

Places can be booked at: https://goo.gl/Zsmdkv