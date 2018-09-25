First open day at re-named art college in Hartlepool

The first open day at a Hartlepool-based college since it changed its name will take place this week.

Northern School of Art, formerly Cleveland College of Art and Design is to unveil some new additions to the creative degree courses at its University-level Campus in Hartlepool.

The school has announced a new Events and Exhibition Design BA (Hons) programme and three foundation degrees in Post-Production, Lighting and Camera and Sound Design as well its first ever postgraduate MA programme in Creative Design Enterprise.

Further details of the new courses, as well as all the degree programmes offered at The Northern School of Art’s Hartlepool campus, will be available at the Open Day on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Prospective students can get an insight into careers in the creative industries, with a series of talks as well as sessions on the finance options that are available to students.

Drop-in sessions giving advice on portfolios and interviews are on offer for students planning to apply to creative courses at any institution.

Visitors can also take a tour of one of the accommodation facilities.

The site has also opened a newly-refurbished block of student apartments just a short walk away from the campus.

Pat Chapman, The Northern School of Art’s Vice Principal (Employability and External Relations) said: “The Northern School of Art offers students a unique creative environment and community in which they can develop their skills and prepare for a career in the ever expanding creative industries.

“They get access to excellent specialist facilities and equipment with the highest quality teaching and technical support, together with the opportunity to work with industry and cultural partners of national and international repute.

“All our students and graduates have free access to specialist support for employability and enterprise which has been recognised at a national level for its quality - this package is why our graduates have such a great success record when they leave us.”

Places for the open day can be booked by going online to northernart.ac.uk