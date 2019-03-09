From student to principal for this former Hartlepool school pupil

A former student of a Hartlepool academy has come full circle by being appointed as its principal.

Adam Palmer is a former student of Dyke House Sports and Technology College where he returned as a teacher and has worked his way up the ranks.

He has now been promoted to permanent principal by the Northern Education Trust.

Mr Palmer said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking up the post.

“When I began as acting principal, the school was already in a good place but since then, we have implemented the trust Northern model of school improvement which ensures even the most vulnerable student is given the support and encouragement they need to reach their potential.

“Seeing students leave Dyke House with excellent outcomes gives me immense pride.

“I am also incredibly fortunate to work alongside an amazing team of staff that care so much about our students’ progress.

“As a former Dyke House student, I feel honoured to be part of this journey of improvement and to be in a position to make a real difference to the life chances of students and the aspirations of our community.”

Mr Palmer completed his teacher training at Dyke House school in 2004, and was working there when it converted to an academy in 2013.

He began as a PE teacher before taking on roles with increasing responsibility including assistant head of year, head of year, assistant principal, vice principal and since September 2017 acting principal.

Rob Tarn, chief executive of Northern Education Trust, said: “As a trust we value our staff and provide them with opportunities to grow and develop.

“I congratulate Mr Palmer on his appointment and I know he will continue to work diligently with a team of staff who make every decision based on what is best for children.

“The students at Dyke House deserve the very best quality of education which is what we will continue to provide.”