Half of parents experience traffic chaos on the school run

More than half of parents say they experience "traffic chaos" outside schools at drop-off and pick-up times, a new survey suggests.

This is despite many head teachers asking them to avoid using a car on the school run.

Two-fifths (42%) of parents say their school actively encourages their pupils to walk, while almost a quarter (24%) say there is a school bus service provided.

One in five (20%) say their school wants their students to cycle.

The poll of 3,378 parents was commissioned to mark the return to school following the summer holidays.

Department for Transport figures show 44% of all children aged 5-16 walked to school last year.

AA president Edmund King said: "The best travel plans are made by the pupils themselves as they can convince their parents what is best for them and the school.

"Just banning drop-off areas in cars means the problem shifts into the next street.

"Asking both kids and parents when and how they might get to school without the car might produce solutions that work for that community."