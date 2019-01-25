Hartlepool academy where pupils have a global outlook

A Hartlepool school has earned a prestigious award for its work to bring the wider world into the classroom.

Catcote Academy has been awarded the British Council’s International School Award in recognition of its wide variety of activities with an international outlook.

Products made all over the world are sold at Catcote Academy's Metro shop in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

They include students selling products and Fairtrade products from countries around the world in their own shop ‘Catcote Metro’ at Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Other work includes projects on participating in different types of outdoor education within Europe, and one looking at what skills businesses across Europe look for in prospective employees and how schools deliver those skills to their students.

Catcote Academy also created video instructions of life skills tasks to use with autistic students in European schools.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people understand the skills they need for work in today’s world.

Paul Sowerby, international school coordinator at Catcote Academy, said: “This award represents all the hard work that has been going on in the Academy over the last couple of years, giving our students opportunities to experience other cultures and learn together.

“International work is embedded into our curriculum and our students’ lives are enriched through the many international projects we lead and participate in.”

Around 5,500 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999.

Sir Ciarán Devane, CEO of the British Council, said the award was well earned by Catcote adding: “Embedding an international dimension in children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful lives and careers in an increasingly global economy.”