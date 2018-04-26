Hartlepool education trust welcomes new school under its umbrella

An education academy based in Hartlepool has welcomed a new primary school bringing the total number of schools under the trust’s umbrella to five.

Ad Astra Academy Trust, based at the town’s Queens Meadow business park, has gone from strength to strength since it launched in 2015 with West Park and West View primary schools.

Now Crooksbarn Primary School, in Norton, which is rated outstanding by Ofsted, has joined the academy trust.

Brougham Primary School, in Hartlepool, and Rosebrook Primary School, in Stockton, are also part of Ad Astra.

CEO Andy Brown said: “We are absolutely delighted that Crooksbarn, an outstanding primary school in Norton, has chosen to become the fifth member of our trust.

“Already their teachers have immersed themselves with other colleagues across the trust and the benefits for all five schools will be immense as each school shares their successful practice for the benefit of our children.”

Chris Twiby, headteacher of Crooksbarn Primary School, added: “This presents a wonderful opportunity to not only learn from colleagues within Ad Astra but also to share our skills and expertise with the other four schools.”

Ad Astra Academy Trust was recently chosen by the Government’s Department of Education to select a teacher to attend a Downing Street reception, hosted by Prime Minister Theresa May next month.

Ofsted said West Park Primary School has been strengthened and enhanced by the support received from the multi-academy trust.

And it said West View Primary School staff have benefited from a range of trust hubs to develop their skills while the trust has provided effective support to improve the teaching, learning and leadership.