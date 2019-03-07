Hartlepool hotel giving students with additional needs valuable insight into the world of work

A Hartlepool hotel is supporting students with additional needs to get an insight into the world of work.

The Premier Inn at the marina has teamed up with Catcote Academy to offer valuable work experience to students.

The hotel is providing a 10-week programme which will see two students work with the housekeeping team.

This week one of Catcote Academy’s job coaches, Suzanne Andersen, spent a shift with the housekeeping team as part of the groundwork before the students begin.

She met staff, helped make beds and had a good look round.

Suzanne said: “I went in and observed what the shift was about for our students to go in and do.

“It helped me to give a bit of insight into what they will do.

“I met the staff, took some photos to show the students and was shown around.”

Catcote Academy says the link up with the Premier Inn will give its young people an insight into the hospitality work sector and help to broaden their employability skills.

Suzanne added: “It’s massively important. It gets our students into a working environment and work ready which is our aim for them to be able to work independently.”

During the programme the young people will also be ‘buddied’ to each other and support teach other through their journey.

Amanda Metcalf, Catcote Academy’s Employment Training Manager, said: “Catcote Academy would like to thank Premier Inn for this fantastic opportunity and their support with Catcote Academy’s work programme for young people with special educational needs.”

Sam Mckinnell, assistant manager at the Premier Inn, said: “As a company we actively promote working with colleges and people who may be out of work to get experience.

“We hope Catcote Academy’s students enjoy their experience here with us.”

Catcote Academy works with a number of local employers to provide work experience opportunities.

It holds careers fairs often attended by numerous local employers, colleges, training providers, and voluntary and community sector organisations.

And a number of students get first-hand retail experience at Catcote Academy’s own shop the Catcote Metro in Middleton Grange shopping centre.