Hartlepool MP Mike Hill speaks to youngsters about mental health

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill has met with pupils to talk about tackling issues around mental health.

The Labour MP was invited to meet with pupils at High Tunstall School on Elwick Road, as part of the Year 11 groups’s citizenship studies project.

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill with High Tunstall College of Science 'Mind Fighters' leader Nafisa Azad. Picture by FRANK REID

A group of five pupils sitting the GCSE course asked the MP what measures the Government was taking to combat mental health issues among young people.

They told him about their project which has seen them tasked with delivering a campaign on a issue of their choosing.

The group made up of pupils Lizzy Atkinson, 16, Lauren Cowan, 15, Nasisa Azad, 16, and Emma Londesbrough, 16, and Chante Cooper, 15, have been working on the project since December under the guidance of teacher John Leary.

Lizzy, from Dkye House, said: “We explained to Mr Hill that we are raising awareness of mental health and are campaigning for change.

“We have made posters, created social media pages and set up petitions.

“We also have an assembly coming up where we will present to the school what we have been doing to raise awareness.”

The group also spoke to Mr Hill about how they would like to see steps such as a mental health hub being created in school which would be a place for people to go and speak to someone if they are struggling.

Mr Hill said he was impressed by the pupils campaign and their knowledge of the subject.

He said: “I was invited by Year 11 pupils to come into the school as part of their citizenship course so they could ask me what Parliament was doing about mental health for young people.

“They wanted to make me aware of some of the campaigns they are doing on the subject.

“I was very impressed by the knowledge they had gained on the

“Parliament is becoming more rapidly aware of mental health issues for young people and there are debates on autism, and NHS funding.

“It is something that I will be able to take to Parliament and try and tackle along with my colleagues.

“My praise goes to the students at High Tunstall who really have a good knowledge, understanding and a good set of ambitions for progress outside of the classroom.”