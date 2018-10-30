Hartlepool primary school celebrates award for twinning across Europe

Children, staff and governors at a Hartlepool primary school are celebrating after achieving an award for their work to promote friendship and communication with schools all over Europe.

Clavering Primary School has been awarded the eTwinning Quality Label for collaborative work with European schools using computer technology.

The school has a long-standing tradition of equipping its children for life in a global society and work in a global economy and has held the Full International Schools Award since 2012.

The eTwinning award is in recognition of Clavering’s excellence in teaching innovation and curricular integration; and communication and collaboration between partner schools.

Deputy headteacher, Neil McAvoy, who first established the school’s international work, said: “The quality label indicates that the projects that our different classes have carried out with our pupils have reached an outstanding national and European standard.”

Among the projects spearheaded by Clavering that contributed to the award was one linked to Paddington Bear from Peru who ended up travelling to 17 different European schools.

Leigh Dent, who is now the school’s Internationalism and Global Dimension Co-ordinator, led projects with nearly 20 different European nations.

She said: “All of our different projects have helped to extend our pupils’ views of the world and have enabled them to explore their perceptions whilst also being a lot of fun!”

ETwinning was the main action of the European Commission’s eLearning Programme launched in 2005.