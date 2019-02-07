Hartlepool primary school grounds set for £10,000 transformation

A Hartlepool primary school’s grounds are set to be transformed after winning a £10,000 funding bid.

The Friends of West Park Primary School are on ‘cloud nine’ after winning the major financial boost to revamp its Eco-Club and launch exciting new gardening projects throughout the year.

West Park Primary School pupils and their greenhouse.

It is after supporters voted for the school to receive the funding from the Aviva Community Fund.

Kristina Sherwood, chair of the Friends of West Park, said: “We are on cloud nine. It’s amazing news.

“It will make a massive difference. The school has got a massive outdoor area but it is quite under utilised due to funding constraints.

“The full £10,00 will be used to revamp the area and make it more eco-friendly.”

West Park, in Coniscliffe Road, is a green flag Eco-school, and already works hard to make the most of the outdoor spaces with very limited resources.

Up until now its eco-club activities have had to be limited to a small number of children at one time.

Potential improvements thanks to the £10,000 include providing better greenhouses, new allotment beds and a suitable shed, plus child sized gardening equipment.

A covered work-space with benches and seating areas could create an outdoor classroom right next to the allotment.

They also aim to introduce new ecology and sustainability measures including water butts and a recycled water irrigation system for the greenhouse, as well as garden and kitchen food waste composting.

And the school would like to build improved perimeter fencing around the school pond and a decked walkway with a small jetty to allow children to safely get closer to the water.

Kristina added: “We will be meeting soon to start putting together a timeline of projects that we will continue with over the summer.”

They also hope to be able to open up the grounds for other local schools or clubs to use such as Brownies or Cubs.