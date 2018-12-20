Hartlepool primary school pupils shine in nativity show

Little stars shone in their school’s nativity play.

Pupils at Greatham Primary School performed a heartwarming show for parents and family members called Superstar.

Some of those taking part in the Greatham Primary School Nativity. Pictured l-r standing are Ruby Hunter, Ava Tyler, Arianna Pounder and Ava Vaughan. Seated are Isla Flounders and Ammar Turkistani

Youngsters from Years 1 and 2 played the familiar parts of Joseph and Mary, the three wise men, shepherds and more, while older children in Years 3 and 4 were the choir.

Deputy headteacher Michael Piper said: “It is a traditional nativity but includes a star who doesn’t think she is good enough to lead everybody to the birth of the new born king but all the other stars rally round and tell her she can do it.

“The message is that Jesus is the main star of Christmas, but we can all shine brightly and do our best.”

The children performed the show twice this week to packed audiences.

Mr Piper added: “It was a massive success; the parents loved it.

“And the children loved doing it. They enjoyed the dancing more than anything.”

