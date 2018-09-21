Hartlepool primary school set to increase number of governors

A primary school will increase the number of school governors it has to help ‘broaden its skills set and offer greater support’.

Hartlepool Borough Council Children’s Services committee approved plans to increase the number of governors from 10 to 12 at Rift House Primary School in Masefield Road.

The number of members of the governing body was reduced from its original number of 17 in 2015 with the aim of streamlining governance and reducing vacancies.

A review has since taken place looking at governor skills and capacity and as a result the school has said it would benefit from increasing the number of governors to 12.

A report from Ann Turner, governors support manager at the council, said: “This would allow the governing body to broaden its skills set, offer greater support and challenge to senior staff, and enable individual governors greater capacity to carry out their functions as committee members, link governors and so on.”

Councillors at the meeting unanimously approved the proposals.

Speaking at the meeting Coun Shane Moore said: “If the headteacher, teachers and governors believe that’s what is best then I see no reason why not to.”

The 12-member body will be made up of two parent governors, one local authority representative, one member of staff, the headteacher and seven co-opted governors.