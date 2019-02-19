Hartlepool primary school wins praise from Government ministers for being in top 3% in the country

A second Hartlepool primary school has received a letter from a government minister congratulating them for their performance.

Grange Primary School has become the latest in the town to be written to by Education Secretary Damian Hinds MP and Minister of State for School Standards Nick Gibb MP.

The Mail recently reported how Ward Jackson CofE Primary School, in Clark Street, also received one of the letters.

Mr Hinds and Mr Gibb congratulated Grange Primary, in Owton Manor Lane, on being in the top 3% of schools nationally for pupils’ progress between Key Stage 1 and the end of Key Stage 2.

The letter to headteacher Leanne Yates said: “We would like to congratulate you, your staff and your pupils on the very high level of progress that pupils in your school demonstrated in the reading, writing and mathematics Key Stage 2 assessments last year.

“Your school’s results, as published on 13th December, show progress scores of 3.3, 4.2 and 4.3 in English reading, writing and mathematics respectively.

“This means that in terms of the progress your pupils make between Key Stage 1 and the end of Key Stage 2, your school is amongst the top 3% of schools in England.”

Mr Hinds and Mr Gibb said Grange Primary has helped to give children the reading, writing and maths knowledge needed for when they leave primary and start secondary school.

A score of 0 would mean pupils in the school on average do about as well at Key Stage 2 as those with similar prior attainment nationally.

Anything above means the school performs better than expected.

The letter added: “Thank you for producing such high standards through your hard work and professionalism, and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Grange Primary School has 409 pupils aged from two to 11.

Mrs Yates said: “We are very proud to receive this letter from the Government recognising the amazing progress which our pupils make during their time with us.

“It’s an achievement made possible by the great team we have here at Grange – lovely children, terrific staff and governors and wonderful, supportive parents and carers.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, also extended her congratulations to Grange Primary on the ‘well-deserved accolade’.

Coun Harrison added: “It reflects their commitment to – and passion for – giving our children the best possible start and I wish them every success in the future.”