Hartlepool pupils bed down for some story time fun

Schoolchildren learned of the joys of a book at bedtime in a fun event.

Around 100 young bookworms at St Aidan’s C of E Memorial Primary School in Hartlepool – plus a number of parents – joined in the Bedtime Stories sessions.

Sharing a night time book Ada Burnside (left) and Freyja Sharpe during a Key Stage1 bedtime story event held at St Aidans Primary school. Picture by FRANK REID

After finishing school, pupils changed into their pyjamas at home and returned to school to snuggle down to enjoy a spot of reading.

It is one of a number of initiatives by the schools to boost pupils’ reading skills.

Teacher Kirsty Lightowler, who organised the event, said: “We have done it for five or six years now to promote reading at home.

“Our key phrase is ‘reading for enjoyment’. We want our children to be good readers but we also want them to enjoy what they are reading.

Ramat Bello reading with her doll as she takes part in the Key Stage1 bedtime story event held at St Aidans Primary school. Picture by FRANK REID

“It was a lovely event. We made the classrooms look very Christmassy with music and they sat on the carpet with blankets and cushions.”

There were also books for sale and festive refreshments including mince pies.

Miss Lightowler added: “The staff joined in as well and always look forward to it.

“As always it was really successful and hopefully we will repeat it next year.”