Hartlepool pupils do woodland conservation work for green award scheme

Enthusiastic Clavering Primary School pupils braved the autumnal weather to complete conservation work towards an environmental award.

A total of 44 hard-working youngsters connected with the environment by throwing themselves into outdoor activities at Wynyard Woodland Park.

Clavering Primary pupil Kyle embraced the outdoor conservation work towards the John Muir Award

It was part of their John Muir Award scheme which focuses on wild places and encourages awareness and responsibility for the natural environment in a spirit of fun, adventure and exploration.

The children worked alongside Clavering staff members and instructors Andrew and Tom from the West View Project.

They are the school’s seventh set of children to work towards the award.

Clavering holds John Muir Award Provider Status as a result of the school’s outstanding work in helping youngsters achieve the award over the years.

Left to right - Freya, Isla, Amelia, Emma, Nicole, Amelia, Nina and Olivia at work in Wynyard Wodland Park

Deputy Headteacher, Neil McAvoy, who leads the award work and is the holder of the Hartlepool Mail’s Best of Hartlepool Green Champion award, said: “We are proud that Clavering pupils embrace the opportunity to learn outdoors, be adventurous in wild spaces and work hard as active conservationists.

“After all, if children are not connected to the environment, how will they learn about, understand and take care of it?

“This group of children have always shown a great appetite for the outdoors and for physical activity, so it was no surprise how well they embraced the opportunity to work hard and make a positive difference to the environment that they were conserving.

“They are a fantastic bunch of children and, no doubt, they will all complete the four challenges at the heart of the John Muir Award exceptionally well!”

Pupils Emilia (left) and Lilly (right) enjoying their work in Wynyard Woodland Park

The children’s conservation challenge focussed on how to maintain and conserve the woodland and included tree pruning and coppicing, ditch and beck clearing and drainage work, and evaluating the impact on the woodland.

Clavering’s work with the West View Project will benefit over 2,000 children during this academic year.

Any schools or groups interested in learning more about the John Muir Award should contact Mr McAvoy on (01429) 422088 or visit http://www.jmt.org/jmaward-home.asp