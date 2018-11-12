Hartlepool school eco club needs your vote to win £10,000 and help garden grow

A Hartlepool primary school is appealing for people to give them their vote to help their garden grow.

The Friends of West Park Primary School Eco-Club are hoping to win up to £10,000 in grant funding to transform their grounds and boost the scope of their work.

They are the only school in Hartlepool that people can support in the Aviva Community Fund.

The fund will finance over 500 projects across the UK, but only those that receive the most public votes will succeed.

Kristina Sherwood, chair of the Friends of West Park, said: “We have done our best to optimise the space at the school.

“Although it is a massive site it is not totally utilised.

“We hope to open it more to the community such as other schools, brownies, scout packs for them to use some of our outdoor space and look at wildlife.

“We are hoping to get Hartlepool on board with us.”

West Park school has large grounds containing woodland, a pond and a small allotment.

But as well as being under utilised the friends group says it is in need of repair.

The group said: “We believe that if the space can fulfil its potential, it can help our children to fulfil theirs.

“Funding could provide better greenhouses, new allotment beds and a suitable shed.

“Child sized gardening equipment will encourage the children to get stuck in.

“Our children will be able to see the food and herbs they grow used in the school kitchen, or sell the surplus to raise funds for the Eco-Club or donate to local food charities.”

Ambitious plans also include creating an outdoor classroom next to the allotment, adding new ecology and sustainability measures including water butts and a recycled water irrigation system for the greenhouse, as well as garden and kitchen food waste composting

They also hope to plant an orchard, create new garden areas and install new fencing and paths around the pond.

West Park have over 2,200 votes so far at the website www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/campaign/getinvolved

Voting ends on November 20.