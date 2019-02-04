Hartlepool school makes maths fun to help NSPCC protect children

Maths was made fun as a Hartlepool primary school raised money for a leading children’s charity.

Lynnfield Primary School, in Grosvenor Street, threw themselves into the NSPCC’s Number Day on Friday.

Twins Charlie (left) and Henry Simmoins-Bartlett with their special shirts for the NSPCC Number Day.

It saw schools across the country join in a maths-inspired day of fundraising activities.

At Lynnfield, the full school got involved in the event.

Many pupils went to school in clothes with numbers on in return for a donation as part of the day’s Dress Up For Digits.

Classes took part in a variety of number-based activities throughout the day including different games, making and selling biscuits, which included pricing all the ingredients, and bingo-type games.

Numeracy lead Louise Preston said: “It went really well. The children really enjoyed doing different maths activities and applying what they learned in lessons.

“They were all activities to show the fun side of maths.

“It was a whole school event from reception to Year 6 so approximately 400 children took part.

“Most children wore something with numbers on. Some were handmade and others were bought like football kits. There was a real variety.

“This is the first time we have taken part in this event but it is certainly something we will be involved in again next year because the children commented that they had had fun.”

Other activities that participating schools could take part in took inspiration from famous TV game shows including Blockbuster and Who Wants to Be a Mathionnaire?

The amount raised by Lynnfield has still to be totted up.

But it will help support vital NSPCC services such as Speak Out Stay Safe which visits primary schools across the UK to teach children about the dangers of abuse and what they can do if they need help.

Ahead of the event Karen Walker from the NSPCC said: “We are hoping for lots of schools to sign-up to what can be a great day of learning and play.

“By getting children involved in our numbers-based activities you can also help us be there for children when they need us most.

“This year we’ve refreshed our materials to ensure everyone can join in the fun – even if maths isn’t their favourite subject.”

Number Day was supported by Man Group and Oxford University Press.