Hartlepool school pupils help build electric racing car

Forward-thinking pupils at a Hartlepool school are in the fast lane after helping to construct an electric car which will soon be competing in races.

St Joseph’s RC Primary School in the town has been encouraging innovation by getting an IET Formula Goblin electric kit car.

Pupils at St. Joseph's RC Primary School, Hartlepool, watch the first run of their green energy car, that they helped to build

It is designed to give youngsters the chance to build a car to compete in a project.

Engineers from the Cummins engine-maker in Darlington have been at the school to help children with the build.

Now it has been put together, the car was shown off as part of a demo at the school.

Amanda Walker, of St Joseph’s, said: “All the children in Year 6 have been involved in the project which has introduced children to basic mechanics and electrics.

Pupils at St. Joseph's RC Primary School, Hartlepool, watch the first run of their green energy car, that they helped to build

“They have thoroughly enjoyed building the car and having the opportunity to ask engineers questions about their jobs and engineering in general.”

The children will now be able to design and create their own bodywork for the car, giving them the chance to be creative.

Ms Walker added: “All the children will have the opportunity to race the car around the school playground.

“In June, our chosen team will participate in a Green Power event at Croft Circuit which allows them to take part in driver challenges and compete against others.”

The school added that it wanted to thanks Cummins and Tyne Tees Automobile Division of I Mech E and STEMNET who have assisted with volunteer engineers guiding and assisting the students and staff from the school during the building of the car.

Members of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers will have supported the project as part of an overall Green Power programme, involving and financed by the Tyne Tees Automatic Division of the Instituation of Mechanical Engineers.

Cleveland Scientific Institute have also provided funds to allow the school to buy crash helmets, overalls and gloves for the children to wear when racing.