Hartlepool school pupils help raise thousands for teenage cancer sufferers

Hartlepool school pupils helped raise more than £3,000 to help teenage cancer sufferers.

Students from English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College in Hartlepool raised over £3,011 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity was chosen to be supported by students of St. John Boste house in the previous school year.

Many events took place such as a coffee morning, sponsored silence, human fruit machine, Bake sales and various other activities.

Sonia Graham, regional fundraiser for the charity visited the school on Friday 28th September to talk to the students and be presented with a cheque from the House Captains from John Boste house.

Sonia was overjoyed at the effort shown and said: “Thank you so much to The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College and especially to St John Boste house who have had a fantastic year of fundraising.”

“From Lip Sync competitions, sponsored silences and bake sales to human fruit machine, they really have used their imagination to raise over £3,000 which is incredible!”

Young people with cancer need specialist nursing and emotional support. The Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity meeting this critical need.

Sonia went on to explain: “Right now we can only help half of the young people with cancer with our world-leading nursing. We don’t have enough nurses.”

“The money raised by The English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College will go to help every young person with cancer get specialised nursing they desperately need.”

Kathy Spears, house leader for St John Boste house, said: “The students and form tutors have been a credit to themselves and the school.”

“They’ve worked incredibly hard to raise such a phenomenal amount of money for a really great charity.”

“I was extremely proud to hand over the cheque knowing we were going to help so many young people battling cancer.”

More information about the Teenage Cancer Trust and how you can help fundraise for them can be found on their website https://www.teenagecancertrust.org/