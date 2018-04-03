Hartlepool school pupils’ marathon effort in charity fitness challenge

Children at a Hartlepool school got active outside the classroom as part of a charity challenge.

Youngsters from Throston Primary School in the town carried out a 26 Fitness Challenge in aid of Children with Cancer UK and to raise money for the school itself.

Children from Throston Primary School take part in their charity fitness challenge.

Children in the school council decided on the different fitness challenges which included 26 star jumps, 26 shots on goal, 26 throwing and catching.

The event concluded with a whole school 26 minutes danceathon in the school hall.

Twelve pupils from High Tunstall College of Science in the town supported the event and led many of the activities.

All the children participated in the events and particularly enjoyed the danceathon.

School chiefs say it proved to be such a success that they could look to do similar events in the future.

Deputy headteacher at the Flint Walk school, Sonya Black said: “This is based on a Mr Men and Little Miss marathon challenge so it’s anything to with the number 26.

“The children have really enjoyed the day, as did the staff.

“There was loads of enthusiasm from the children and we are looking to do things like this more regularly because it’s a great way of keeping fit.”

Ms Black added: “We don’t have a total raised yet because we haven’t collected the money in, but we will announce it in April and see where we have got to.

“Hopefully we’ll be doing similar events in future.”