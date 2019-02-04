Hartlepool school's delight after improvements hailed in latest Ofsted inspection

A Hartlepool primary school has been judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted inspectors.

When Kingsley Primary School in Taybrooke Avenue was last inspected in 2016 it was judged as “requiring improvement”, but an inspection last month was full of praise.

Maths Lead and Assistant Head at Kingsley Primary Craig Robinson, school taking a maths class with pupil Lillie Waterfield, a subject that was praised in the recent Ofsted report.

As well as rating the school’s overall effectiveness as ‘good’, Ofsted also gave a ‘good’ rating to all key areas, including: effectiveness of leadership and management; quality of teaching, learning and assessment; personal development, behaviour and welfare; outcomes for pupils and Early Years provision.

The latest report says: “The headteacher and her leaders are fully committed to improving teaching and learning so that standards rise. They have developed a strong ethos centred on achieving the very best for the pupils. This ethos is shared by all staff and governors.

“It is reflected in the continual focus on improving pupils’ progress and providing the best experiences for learning they can.”

Commenting on the quality of teaching, learning and assessment, the inspectors noted that “school leaders have created a positive learning culture and taken effective action to address any issues. As a result, teaching is now good across the school.”

Also praised was the school’s work to promote pupils’ personal development and welfare. Ofsted said: “Pupils show highly positive attitudes and a keenness for learning ... They are proud of their school and the very positive relationships they have with the staff.”

It added that “the school has a strong sense of community, which supports pupils extremely well” and “the school offers a caring environment where pupils feel safe and well looked after.”

The report also notes that “Leaders have ensured that pupils falling behind receive appropriate interventions and support to catch up. As a result, by the end of Key Stage 2, standards in 2018 were above the national average in reading, writing and mathematics.”

Provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities is “exemplary”, said the inspectors, with the children making “admirable progress.” Early Years children are making a good start to their education, with the provision judged to be “imaginative and well-planned.”

Ofsted noted the praise for the school from parents, with one parent quoted as saying: “I think Kingsley is a fantastic school. The staff are friendly and approachable. My son has made excellent progress and is excelling there, for which I can’t thank them enough.”

Alison Darby, Kingsley Primary School’s Headteacher, said: “I’m delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm of our staff, governors, pupils and parents, who are all doing their utmost to make our school the best it can be. We’re a great team and are absolutely determined to keep on improving our school, to make sure that our children get the best possible start in their lives.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, added: “My warmest congratulations go to everybody involved with Kingsley Primary School. They can be very proud of the progress which they have made and the praise which they have received from Ofsted and I wish them continued success in the years ahead.”