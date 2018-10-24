Hartlepool school’s eco warriors collect a hat-trick of awards

Young eco warriors at a Hartlepool primary school are flying the flag for the environment and Fairtrade.

Throston Primary School has been presented with the internationally recognised Eco Schools programme’s Green Flag for excellence in environmental action and learning.

Hartlepool mayor Allan Barclay hoists the Eco Schools Green Flag award at Throston Primary School

Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Allan Barclay visited the school to hoist the flag which now flies proudly over the school.

The Green Flag award can only be achieved after completing seven steps and first gaining bronze and silver awards.

Throston Primary School has an active team of eco warriors led by teacher Abby Davies that meets regularly to discuss environmental issues, carry out surveys and decide on topics for the whole school.

Mrs Davies said: “We are proud of our achievements and the fact that all children and staff in the school show commitment as we embark on a meaningful path towards improving the environment locally and further afield.

Throston Primary School eco council pupils Harry Nottingham and Annalise Frater with the Fairtrade Award

“Activities undertaken include such topics as ‘switch off fortnight’ where we went a whole day with no electricity to a Fairtrade tea party sharing home baked goods made with Fairtrade products.

“Children regularly litter pick, recycle and take a proactive role in saving water.

“We were very pleased the Worshipful Mayor Councillor Allan Barclay agreed to help us celebrate the achievement by attending our ceremony to hoist the Green Flag.”

It was one of three awards the school has been presented with in just the last six months.

The others were in recognition of its commitment to the Fairtrade movement that supports producers in poorer countries to get a better deal.

Throston has achieved FairAchiever status in the Fairtrade Foundations Award.

It is the final step in the award scheme and means the school has fully embedded Fairtrade into their daily life and work to raise awareness of Fairtrade in their local community.

And the school has received Hartlepool Fairtrade steering group’s award recognising its commitment to Fairtrade, presented by the steering group chairman Martin Green.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson added: “As a school we are very proud to say every child is an eco-warrior and collectively they are very motivated to ensure we look after our world for future generations.

“Our children under the skilled leadership of our eco-champion Mrs Davies have made a real change in our school tackling green issues, saving money and educating the community with growing confidence and determination.”