Hartlepool school’s magical journey through nativity

Ward Jackson Primary School in Hartlepool went on a magical journey in their successful nativity.

Dozens of youngsters from the whole school took part in the traditional Christmas story with an added twist.

Some of the pupils taking part in the Nativity at Ward Jackson C of E Primary School, Clark Street, Hartlepool, on Friday.

They dressed up as shepherds, wise men, Mary and Joseph, angels and stars.

Two performances of The Magical Christmas Journey were staged to packed audiences of proud parents and family members.

Assistant headteacher Joanne Campbell said: “We took the traditional nativity story and devised our own around that.

“Four children were looking for a Christmas tree that led them on a journey through the nativity.

“We had children from every year group taking part on stage singing and speaking and in costume.

“It went very well and we have had some really positive feedback.

“It was very well attended; we had a full house for both shows which is great.

“We would like to thank the community for coming and supporting the children.”