Hartlepool schoolchildren celebrate history of the Commonwealth

Schoolchildren from across Hartlepool came together to celebrate the Commonwealth at a special event.

Pupils from 10 primary schools attended a day of workshops in the Centre of Excellence for Creative Arts (CECA) in King Oswy Drive and took part in activities such as African drumming, Bollywood-style dancing, Sri Lankan calligraphy and tasting food from a variety of Commonwealth countries.

Children have a go at playing the drums.

The event, which coincided with the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London, was organised by Hartlepool Borough Council after the Lord Lieutenant of County Durham was asked to shape a programme of activities.

Jane Kashouris, teaching and learning advisor (primary) with the council, said: “The children who attended the event had great fun and, hopefully, they will have taken away much greater awareness and understanding of the diverse group of nations that makes up the Commonwealth.”

The day after, the children joined hundreds of others from across the North East to attend a special service in Durham Cathedral.

In total, 1,400 children paraded through the city with flags and then joined invited VIPs, including Hartlepool Mayor Councillor Paul Beck and council chief executive Gill Alexander, at a musical celebration of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth parade reaches Durham Cathedral.