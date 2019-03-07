Hartlepool schoolchildren dressed to impress for World Book Day

Youngsters and staff at a Hartlepool school were among those who joined in the fun of World Book Day.

Children and teachers at Lynnfield Primary School donned their favourite book character costumes to make the day a one to remember.

Staff at Lynnfield Primary School join in the fun of World Book Day.

Everyone at the Grosvenor Street school was keen to promote a love of reading and joined in the annual event.

Among the fun teachers' costumes was a Mary Poppins, a Dalmation and even a group of Minions.

Youngsters went along in a huge array of outfits, including dressed as Harry Potter, Willy Wonker, Princess Belle, Jessie from Toy Story and several dressed up as Gangsta Granny.

Schools across the town were among those who took part in what has become one of the highlights of the school calendar nationally.

Pupils Charlie Phillips and Abigail Clyburn.

World Book Day is a registered charity, which is on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own and to celebrate it children are invited to dress up as a character from a book.

It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and (most importantly) it’s a celebration of reading and is marked in more than 100 countries all over the world.

This is the 22nd year of the event and the main aim is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Book Tokens are given out to every child in the country, through schools and libraries, which they can take to book shops and exchange for one of the free books on offer - or get £1 off as book of their choice.

Lynnfield Primary School pupils all dressed up for World Book Day.

World Book Day Resource Packs full of ideas and activities, display material and more information are also available to schools.

Storyteller Elizabeth Baker with Lynnfield Primary School pupils Olivia Kitching (left) and Lillie-Jai Coulter-Summers.