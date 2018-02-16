Hartlepool schoolchildren help town Poppy Appeal reach £13,000

Kind-hearted Hartlepool schoolchildren have been recognised for their work in raising vital cash for last year’s Poppy Appeal.

The town’s Rotary Club organisation co-ordinated the efforts of its members in involving the primary and secondary schools in Hartlepool last November, with almost £13,000 generated for the worthy cause.

Throston School raised the most money among all the primary schools, while Manor Academy raised the most money amongt the town’s secondary schools.

The Ian Cameron Cup has now been presented to Macey Boylan as a representative of Manor Academy’s Year 7 group by Rotary Club president Dr Lynne Humphries.

The combined total raised by Hartlepool Rotary from the collection in the schools and by town Rotarians in Asda was nearly £13,000.

Dr Humphries said: “The members of Rotary spent about 200 hours setting up the boxes, delivering to schools, collecting them and counting the money as well as manning the stall in Asda for seven days.

“We really appreciate the efforts of all the schoolchildren who helped raise the money and of course very well done to Throston School and Manor Academy, but also to all the schools involved.”

Money raised from the Poppy Appeal goes to the Royal British Legion, which provides support for members of the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, veterans and their families.

The first Poppy Appeal was held in 1921.

Red silk poppies, inspired by the poem In Flanders Fields, sold out instantly and raised more than £106,000.

The funds helped First World War veterans find employment and housing.