Hartlepool schools issue warning over Momo craze dubbed 'suicide killer game'

Hartlepool schools have urged parents to be vigilant over their children's use of the internet after reports of a sinister 'suicide game'.

English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College issued a warning on its Facebook page about the so called Momo Challenge.

The school said: "You may have seen a new 'game' on social media called the Momo Challenge. The 'game' targets children on Whatsapp.

"It allegedly sends children threats from an anonymous number and forces children to undertake dangerous tasks, up to and including suicide, by threatening them with violence.

"Please be vigilant and monitor your child's social media accounts.#StaySafeOnline".

Clavering Primary School also shared advice to parents issued by the organisation National Online Safety.

The scary doll-like character said to appear in the Momo videos.

National Online Safety says: "Momo is a sinister 'challenge' that has been around for some time. It has recently resurfaced once again and has come to the attention of schools and children across the country.

"Dubbed the 'suicide killer game' Momo has been heavily linked with apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and most recently (and most worryingly) YouTube Kids."

A scary doll-like figure reportedly sends graphic violent images and and asks users to take part in dangerous challenges and has been associated with self-harm.

Read more: What is the Momo Challenge?

National Online Safety says popular YouTubers and other accounts have been uploading videos showing their experience of the Momo challenge.

The organisation added: "During our research, we found that when watching one Momo related video, we were shown countless other Momo themed videos and other scary content which would be age-inappropriate for children under 18."

National Online Safety advises parents to stress to children that Momo is not a real person and cannot directly harm them.

It says it is important for parents or carers to be present when children are online and to have regular conversations with them.

The advice is echoed by Cleveland Police. Detective Constable Stuart Younger-Cooper from the force's Cyber Crime Team said: "If anything does come up that's untoward always report it to YouTube and have it blocked.

"Talk to your children regularly. Make sure they feel comfortable to talk to you about things they do see online."

For more advice and information visit www.nationalonlinesafety.com

