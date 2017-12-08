Hartlepool schools’ tag rugby teams do town proud in Tees Valley finals

Sporty pupils from two Hartlepool schools did the town proud as they competed at a prestigious rugby competition.

Tag rugby sides representing Barnard Grove and Clavering primary schools qualified for the Tag Rugby Tees Valley Finals for the second year in a row.

Tag rugby teams from Clavering (in orange) and Barnard Grove (in blue) at the Tag Rugby Tees Valley Finals.

The two squads finished as the top two teams in Hartlepool at the Town Finals which were held at West Hartlepool Rugby Football Club, with Clavering narrowly beating Barnard Grove 7-6 in a fantastic final.

Both schools then travelled to Middlesbrough to represent Hartlepool in the Tees Valley Finals, which involve the top 12 primary schools from across the Tees Valley area.

They went on to record fantastic results with Clavering, which suffered the heartbreak of missing out on a place in the final by losing their semi-final on a golden try, finished fourth and Barnard Grove finishing in the top eight.

Clavering deputy headteacher Neil McAvoy said: “It is quite a remarkable achievement for two schools from the same cluster to qualify for the Tees Valley Finals for the second year in a row.

“Along with our friends at West View and St Helen’s, our four schools have a very strong sport cluster and the camaraderie between the Barnard Grove and Clavering pupils and staff members at the Town Finals and Tees Valley Finals has helped to make this year’s tag rugby season a very positive experience for everyone involved.”

The cluster of schools has also ran festivals to give children in their respective schools’ B, C and D teams the chance to play competitive inter-school rugby.

Although it was the Clavering A Team, B Team, C Team and D Team who were the most successful at their respective levels, Mr McAvoy was keen to emphasise: “The most important feature of our festivals is that we are giving lots of children the chance to represent their school; be physically active; experience the benefits that come from ability-appropriate, positive competitive sport experiences; and, both collectively and individually, develop all of the transferable values that are evident in successful PE and school sport provision.

“Hopefully lots of these children will continue their rugby journey at any of our town’s rugby clubs that have great provision for children.”

Clavering was competing in its fourth consecutive Tees Valley Finals.