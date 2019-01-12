Hartlepool student named as one of UK’s best with City and Guild award

A Hartlepool student has been named as a one of the UK’s best for his performance with a leading technical training provider.

Liam Walpole, 20, moved from Lowestoft to town to complete key training with Middlesbrough-based TTE Technical Training Group for his apprenticeship with British Sugar.

Alongside fellow TTE learners Josh Ward, 17, and Quinn Hoban, 21, both from Stockton, Liam was named one of the UK’s best process industry students.

They each won a Salters’ Institute City and Guild award under the Process Plant Operation Scheme 2018 and were presented with certificates and prize of £300 each at a ceremony in London.

Liam is currently undertaking a Level 3 apprenticeship.

He displayed excellent knowledge and skills, which were reflected in his high exam marks.

Steve Grant, managing director of TTE, said: “This is a tremendous endorsement of the quality and skills displayed by these outstanding process industry students.

“Here at TTE, we are incredibly proud of them and their impressive achievement of being named as the best in the UK.

“Liam was described by one tutor as ‘a born leader’ who not only took responsibility for himself, but positively influenced his fellow learners.

“I’d like to congratulate all three who thoroughly deserve this prestigious award after displaying a great deal of determination, effort and undoubted ability.”

The awards are run in partnership with City & Guilds and the Salters’ Institute.

The Process Plant Operation Scheme (PPO) is aimed at learners already following a modern apprenticeship programme seeking a technical certificate, or if they wish to further their career within the process technology industry.

The Salters’ Institute of Industrial Chemistry aims to promote the appreciation of chemistry and related sciences among the young, and to encourage careers in the teaching of chemistry and in the UK chemical and allied industries.