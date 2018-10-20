Hartlepool students get hands on experience of latest technology

A truck packed with interactive devices rolled into a Hartlepool secondary school to inspire the next generation of engineers.

High Tunstall College of Science, in Elwick Road, welcomed the Titan II 35-tonne truck as part of its focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects.

The interactive truck brings innovation to life by providing a hands-on experience of engineering and technology used in modern industry.

The technology on board provides a glimpse into future work spaces and educates students and teachers about the types of skills that future work forces will need.

It showcased the latest innovations such as Raspberry Pi – a tiny computer –, 3D printing, robotics, thermal imaging, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

Leading STEM teacher Lyndsay Reavley said: “The technology and crew aboard Titan II were terrific, the whole set up was in itself futuristic.

“Students and staff were left wowed after 60 minutes of augmented and virtual realities and hands on experience of thermal imaging and 3D printing technologies.

“I believe it left a long lasting impression on the young people who were fortunate enough to access it.”

The truck set up at High Tunstall to support two days of STEM activities which was attended by High Tunstall students as well as those from its feeder primary schools; Eldon Grove Academy, Hart Primary, Lynnfield Primary, Rift House Primary, St Peter’s Primary, Throston Primary and West Park Primary.

The truck’s visit coincided with the college’s fourth STEM lecture, held at the Borough Hall, which was delivered by Dave Coplin who has previously worked at Microsoft.

Titan II helps to promote the benefits of studying STEM subjects and highlights careers in engineering in order to address the engineering skills shortage.

High Tunstall was accredited with the STEM Assured Award in July 2016 for its commitment to science, technology, engineering and maths.