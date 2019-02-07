Hartlepool students 'get their wings' after taking part in their college's first ever ceremony of its kind

Students at Hartlepool College of Further Education are flying high after celebrating the college’s first ever ‘Wings’ ceremony.

Fifteen of the college’s travel and tourism and aviation students took to the stage to collect their ‘Wings’ meaning they now have everything they need to enter into a career in the aviation industry.

Alisha Glass, 18, an extended diploma in travel and tourism and aviation student, said: “By getting our ‘Wings’ it shows our achievements and all of the things we’ve been fortunate enough to learn.

“By studying this course, it gives us an extra qualification to add to our achievements, and it will help us to get a job in industry.

“It highlights the extra work we’ve undertaken and for me, how much I actually enjoyed my time.

“I’m now in the process of applying for university. I would love a full-time job but in the mean time I want to continue my education.

“Earning a degree would be even better for me so, university is the natural progression for me.”

Dave Richardson, Ground Operations Duty Manager for Jet 2 at Newcastle Airport, said: “We’ve been collaborating with Hartlepool College of Further Education over the last year to familiarise their students with who Jet 2 is and what the company does in the region.

“We’ve also worked previously with universities in Newcastle and Sunderland by offering placements to students who have then gone on to be cabin crew with us.

“We realised that we wanted to replicate that with colleges in the region.

“The one thing I have realised since beginning our collaboration with Hartlepool College of FE is the standard of the facilities here, the professionalism of the staff is superb, and the enthusiasm and maturity of the students is outstanding.”

Nicola Bird, lecturer in travel, tourism and aviation, said: “For the students its great recognition of their hard work and it’s fantastic for the college as it’s actually the first year we’ve offered this qualification alongside the full Level 3 qualification.

“The qualification these students have received, is recognised by the airline industry. Once on their CV, this gives them an excellent opportunity when applying for an array of jobs.

"The combined qualifications can lead to jobs in airports such as ground staff for airlines such as cabin crew, travel agents, tour operators, transport providers, hotels, events and tourism."

Danielle Johnson, Account Manager at the Northern Council for Further Education said: “NCFE wrote this qualification which Hartlepool College of Further Education is delivering and that’s why I was kindly invited to the ‘Wing’ ceremony.

“NCFE is proud to work in partnership with Hartlepool College of FE and we are really excited to be part of their latest travel and tourism venture.

“Our qualifications are aimed at learners that have a vocational aspect to them and we offer a range of travel and tourism qualifications which allow learners to progress onto higher education or into employment."